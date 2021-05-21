All eyes are on Google especially this week as the search giant is introducing a number of new products, services, and features. We have mentioned a number of new stuff from the company from Android 12 to Wear OS to Android TV and the Google Play Store. We’re expecting they will extend over the weekend. The next product to be updated is Chrome. The Chrome team has been working to improve the browsing experience, as well as, bring direct connection with creators and publishers around the web.

If you’re on Chrome Canary (US only), you may see a Follow feature. It’s an experimental feature that may be helpful for people who always want to be updated about content from their favorite creators. The Chrome browser will show a Follow button for websites you frequent.

When a new content is available, the Following section will show what you can check out on the New Tab page. The website must also have an updated RSS so they can bring their content to the followers. More guidelines will be provided to web publishers as the system is still under development.

It’s just an experiment for now so it’s not sure if it will be an official Chrome feature, at least, not yet. It will be a helpful feature not only for web browsers and the audience but also for publishers and content creators.