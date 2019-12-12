If Chrome is your browser of your choice, you entrust a lot of your browsing information here. That’s why it’s important that they give you a lot of features to safeguard your privacy and security while browsing. They’re sharing now how they are bringing you better password protection with improved features to protect you from data breaches, phishing, and all the other scams that you might encounter when browsing through various websites. Google is emphasizing that data security is just as important as your browsing experience on Chrome.

When you’re typing in your username and password on a site, Chrome will now be able to warn you if that data has been compromised on the site or an app because of a data breach. It will also suggest that you change them wherever you’ve used them so as not to compromise your credentials. This feature was previously part of your Password Checkup wherein you can scan all your saved passwords but now it’s built into your Chrome as you browse.

Previously, Google’s Safe Browsing has a list of all the unsafe sites on the Internet. You now get real-time phishing protection on Chrome so you are warned when you’re visiting malicious sites. This is rolling out to those who have enabled the “Make searches and browsing better” setting in the browser. Predictive phishing protection has also been expanded as it now protects your Google Account password as well even if you have not enabled Sync. It will also now work for all of the passwords that you’ve already stored in Chrome’s password manager.

If you’re sharing your laptop, computer, or tablet with other people and you each have your own Chrome profile, it can sometimes get confusing as to which one is currently up on the browser. For the desktop, you’ll now see a new visual representation of your profile so you always know which one is currently signed in. You also get easier switching and will tell you if you’re signed in or not. This is just a visual update so your current Sync settings will not be affected.

These new and improved features on the Chrome browser will start rolling out gradually over the next few weeks. A lot of these new things were actually developed in the recently opened Google Safety Engineering Center in Munich.