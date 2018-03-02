We haven’t featured anything new from the Chrome Music Lab in the recent years but the team has been working on new experiments that will offer effective and fun learning for everyone. The latest experiment available for the Music in Our Schools Month is the Song Maker. It’s a website that lets anyone create a song, save, and then share with everyone. It doesn’t need to be downloaded because it can be found on the web. You don’t have to create an account or log in either. Just go to the website and start making a song.

We tried to play a popular song. Listed HERE.

It’s “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star” in case you can’t identifying the song. (I tried…)

The Song Maker is web-based program so you can access it anytime from anywhere and from any device. It’s more like a synthesizer. If you’re into making music, like a disc jockey or a composer perhaps, playing the tiles can actually be easy. But even if you’re not a pro musician, you can always start small.

Feel free to play the notes, beats, instrument, or tempo. It’s something geeky musicians will appreciate especially if they need a quick creative or musical release.

SOURCE: The Keyword (Google)