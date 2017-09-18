Probably one of the most annoying things that happen when you’re browsing, whether on desktop or mobile is to have videos on social networks and websites just automatically play even when you didn’t tap on anything. Not only is it an unpleasant surprise, but it also uses up data and consumes device power. That is why Chrome’s announcement that they will be giving control to users over these autoplay videos and also give recommendations to developers, is very much welcome for those suffering from autoplay fatigue.

Chrome 64 has now added restrictions to autoplay videos unless you have actually “expressed an interest” in the website’s video/media content previously. It will also not stop the autoplay if the video doesn’t automatically have sound when it plays. If you have added the site to your homepage, Chrome will also allow the autoplay videos. But if none of those pre-requisites have been met, then you will be able to enjoy browsing without any surprise videos suddenly cropping up while you’re intently reading something.

Currently, there’s actually an autoplay block in Chrome that you can use, but that will soon be discontinued for some reason. And so before everyone goes up in arms about it, Google has found a way to give a little bit of control over this aspect. Chrome 63 will also add an option to completely disable audio for sites that are notorious for having autoplay. It will apply to all browsing sessions so you have better control over media playing in specific sites.

Google has also released guidelines for developers regarding autoplay, advising them to use this “sparingly” as it affects user engagement. But if they do use it, the recommendation is that it is automatically muted so viewers have the option to unmute or actually listen. Chrome 63’s stable version will be released in October while Chrome 64 is expected by January 2018.

SOURCE: Google

VIA: SlashGear