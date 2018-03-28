One of the great things about Google Chrome is that it isn’t only a browser, but it is indeed a whole ecosystem of apps and platforms that are interconnected and work off each other. The Chromecast device, for instance, started as a device that could receive cast requests from Google Chrome, and display it on a separate screen. That had a lot of uses, especially because you can stream and play media on a browser. With the Chromecast, you could now watch those on a bigger screen.

Fast forward to today, and the Chromecast device has been quite a big success for Google. It has become a one-stop streaming device for those who wanted to add smart features to their big screen TVs. You can still cast browser pages from the Chrome browser to Chrome cast, if that’s something you wanted to do. Casting videos from websites you are browsing to your TV is now made easy because of wide support for Chromecast.

One thing Chrome can’t do is cast local video files directly to Chromecast – but that will change soon. Google Chrome is now getting a “Cast file” feature so that you can stream a local audio or video file directly to a Chromecast-enabled TV. The feature is now active for beta versions of Chrome, and you can even enable it on your current Chrome version (as long as it is updated, we suppose).

Remember that the feature is still in beta and experimental, so don’t expect perfect usability. But if you can test it out, do tell us about it in the comments section.

SOURCE: +FrancoisBeaufort