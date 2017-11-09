Redirection is not unusual. In the world wide web, it is probably one of the most annoying behaviors you don’t want from a website. It is an old trick that netizens today never want to experience. Browsing must be fast at all times and one redirect is not welcome. Good thing there are web developers who continue to work and improve people’s browsing experiences.

Websites must be designed according to standards. Unfortunately, there are dubious sites that send people off to landing pages and other websites. Mostly, they are done to “redirect” people to new content, files, or ads. Chrome is fast but it’s not exactly the safest and most secure. What’s good though about the popular browser is that the devs behind it work hard to improve Chrome and fix possible bugs.

The Chrome devs have looked into the feedback from users who have shared their experiences of seeing unwanted content. Oftentimes, redirects come from a 3rd-party content that has been embedded earlier in the page. Sometimes, they do happen without an actual intent although we can’t really say they are purely accidental. In Chrome 64, the change will bring an infobar when there is a possible redirect. Instead of going to a new page, mobile browser will just show a notification or information.

SOURCE: Chromium Blog