After spending a number of weeks in Chrome’s Canary and Beta channels, Chrome 62 for Android is finally rolling out globally to users. And with a lot of performance tweaks and optimizations under the hood, the new browser version is also bringing a number of new features for all of you Chrome users.

First up, Chrome 62 has a new and spiffy looking Chrome Home. Everything seems rounded and modern, but what you will immediately notice here is that the address bar is now down at the bottom. Easier tap access, and no more reaching up the screen with your finger to type in a new address. That will take some getting used to, I guess.

Other new features include faster downloads via accelerated downloads, and support for new OpenType Variable Fonts. There’s also an improvement in security, as Chrome 62 now extends the “Not secure” warning to any HTTP site (not HTTPS) where user data is entered. Instead of the usual lock icon in the address bar, users will see an info icon which reveals a panel that says “Your connection to this site is not secure.”

It will take a few days for the new version to roll out, but we’re pretty excited to try out the new Chrome browser for Android. Watch out for your update notifications, this will probably be a larger download than the usual updates.

SOURCE: Google