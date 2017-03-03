We’re not saying that you buy a new car but Chevrolet has just offered an in-car unlimited data plan. It’s nothing you can’t avail from any mobile carrier today but this one is made specifically for those people always on-the-go. Those busy workers always traveling and who depend on their wireless carriers can take advantage of the OnStar hotspot data plan. Thanks to AT&T for making this one possible, now your Chevy vehicle is “wired”.

There’s no reason now why you can’t have access to the web because you have your own hotspot right inside your car. The American automaker is actually the first in the country to offer such. Unlimited data is no longer a luxury these days. It’s more of a necessity now because people need to have access to data from anywhere, anytime.

Chevrolet’s data plan costs $20 for each month. It will be better to avail of this one because the antenna is more stable, making it ideal and connection is more reliable even when you are traveling or moving compared to your phone as a hotspot. We’re not sure about the data cap but we’re guessing the same as AT&T’s other offerings of up to 22GB.

A maximum of ten devices can connect to the in-car data plan so if you’re a parent with your kids on a long drive, you can tell them to just watch YouTube or browse the web. We promise you, the kiddos won’t get bored.

VIA: SlashGear