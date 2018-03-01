The next Google I/O is happening in a couple of months from today. The event will be held at the Shoreline Amphitheatre on May 8 to 10, 2018. Google has begun to post more details and information including the titles of the sessions, speakers, times, and locations. Before the I/O opens, a livestream filter will also be added for the benefit of those who cannot join. If you’re attending the conference, you are free to check the website, schedule, customize schedule, save events, and reserve seats for the sessions you wish to join.

Listed below are the sessions under different categories:

Android & Play

• Analyze your audience and benchmark metrics to grow on Google Play

• Android Instant Apps: how developers are finding success

• Android KTX: sweetening Android Kotlin development

• Android fireside chat

• Android vitals: debug app perf

• An overview of Cloud IoT Core

• Autonomous and customized pre-launch testing in the Google Play Console

• Background processing – principles and recommendations

• Best practices for text on Android

• Build an AR app with the Poly Toolkit for Unity

• Build for billions: optimize your app for global markets

• Build reactive mobile apps with Flutter

Google Assistant

• 10 tips for building better Actions

• Best practices for testing your Actions

• An introduction to developing Actions for the Google Assistant

• Creating a persona: what does your product sound like?

• Design Actions for the Google Assistant on smart displays

Cloud

• AI Adventures: art, science, and tools of machine learning

• AutoML: build a custom model, no model code required

• Build a powerful data backend for mobile and web

Web

• Best practices to build fast and reliable sites with Workbox

• Build awesome media experiences on the web

• Build e-commerce sites for the modern web with AMP, PWA, and more

• Build effective OEM-level apps on Android Things

• Build fast and scalable apps on the modern web with Web Components & Redux

• Build the future of the web with modern JavaScript

• Deliver search-friendly JavaScript-powered websites

• Code beautiful UI with Flutter and Material Design

IOT

• Build real consumer devices with Android Things

• Device provisioning and authentication with Android Things

Exact time and venue will be posted soon.

SOURCE: Google