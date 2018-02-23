If you still want to watch live broadcast TV on your actual TV, there are now several options for you to do so without necessarily having a cable subscription. There are various apps and services that you can try out, including Channels Live TV. Previously, you could only play it through iOS and on Apple TV, but now the app is available for Android TV and Amazon Fire TV so you can watch live TV, “right next to your apps”.

However, for it to be able to play local or cable TV on your smart TV, you need an HDHomeRun networked TV tuner. This device allows you to broadcast over your home network to any room in your house while the Channels app allows you to watch live TV on your Android TV. You just need to plug in your HD antenna into your HDHomeRun and then plug in the HDHomeRun to your router. Then look for the Channels app on your Android TV and enjoy watching your favorite TV shows. Sounds complicated eh? Well at least you just have to set it all up once.

You will be able to record or save your shows so that you can pause, rewind, and fast forward it later on. You also get a TV guide, full HD Streaming (if your bandwidth allows it), favoriting your, well, favorite channels, auto discovery, browse other channels while you’re still watching something, etc. You also get 5.1 Surround Sound audio.

You can download Channels Live TV app from the Google Play Store or the Amazon App Store but it’s pretty expensive at $24.99. Well, there are several other options out there of course, but if you like what this app offers, then you shouldn’t mind paying that amount.

SOURCE: Channels