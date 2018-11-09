Google is introducing big changes to many industries in the coming weeks and months. Yesterday, we learned about the updates and the new Android support for foldables. The latter was presented about the same time Samsung launched the Infinity Flex Display and showed off a foldable phone. We’re learning today a special project by the tech giant to help female developers turn their game ideas into reality and make them known. In case you didn’t know, the tech giant has opened the ‘Change The Game Design Challenge’ to support women in the gaming industry.

The contest was announced back in March with last day of submission on May 16, 2018. For months, Google’s Android has been testing and judging the games conceptualized by teen girls who worked with LearnDistrict development studio to create them.

Google has teamed up with the Girls Make Games and ESA Foundation to launch this design challenge with the goal of inspiring teenage girls to design games they’d play. Top prizes include $15,000 for their community center or school’s tech program plus a $10,000 college scholarship.

Five finalists were chosen that would hopefully empower the female gamemakers, creators, and players. Their games are now available on the Play Store for everyone to download.

Here are the top five games:

Grand Prize Winner: Mazu



By: Christine, 17, Vancouver, Washington (Adventure)

Download Mazu

EcoVerse



By: Dakota, 14 , Encino, California (Arcade)

Download EcoVerse

The Other Realm



By: Lily, 14 , Poplar, Wisconsin (Adventure)

Download The Other Realm

Symphony



By: Erin, 18, Freehold, New Jersey (Adventure)

Download Symphony

Palette



By: Lauren, 17, Birmingham, Alabama (Simulation)

Download Palette from the Google Play Store

