Over the last couple of days, some of SuperSU’s users have complained that version 2.80 and 2.81 of the popular rooting app have caused issues on Sony Xperia devices. Legendary coder Chainfire – father to SuperSU – has put out a recommendation that users of Sony Xperia phones stay with a lower version.

People had started reporting bootloops on Xperia phones and tablets, when SuperSU was updated to version 2.80 and 2.81. SuperSU is normally very stable, so a lot of people were worried about the cause of these issues. Chianfire had spoken up, but the immediate recommendation was for Sony Xperia users to stay with the lower 2.79 version of the app.

Chainfire and Coding Code Mobile Technology LLC (CCMT), the organization that acquired the project in late 2015, has already put out some fixes for the issue. To resolve these problems, developers released two bug fix versions, to minimal success – as the first was unsuccessful but the second one managed to fix some flaws.

So Chainfire has posted on XDA that they are aware of the issues and that they are working on it. Meanwhile, users of Sony Xperia devices are encouraged to stay on version 2.79 of the SuperSU app.

SOURCE: XDA