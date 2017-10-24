Whether or not you live in a relatively safe neighborhood, chances are you would want to have quick access to apps or devices that can immediately let other people know where you are, just in case you need to. And while there are already apps that will let you do so, sometimes it will take you a few steps. Cerberus, a popular device security app, is now beta-testing a program called Persona, and it is meant to protect not devices this time but is a “personal safety” app for owners of devices.

From Android Police

Persona will be able to relay your live location to whomever you want to, whether it’s through SMS, email, Facebook, or Twitter. You send a link and when they click on it, they’ll know where you are. You can choose to set how long it will broadcast your location and which specific contacts you want. You can group your contacts so that if you need to send to a specific group, you can You don’t need to open the app actually to be able to do so, as you can do it through the widget, through shortcuts, and if you have a smartwatch, through an Android Wear client.

If you already subscribe to Cerberus as protection for your device, then you will already have Persona as soon as it goes live. It will use your Cerberus log-in information as well. But if you’re a new user, you can try it out for free for a week, but afterward you will have to get a subscription, which is just around $5 a year anyway.

To be part of the beta testers, you will have to join the Cerberus beta testers community on Google+. Then you can install the beta version, and then you can already start trying it and testing the location sharing feature if it does work. No news yet when it will get out of beta.

SOURCE: Cerberus