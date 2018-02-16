As people all over the world celebrate the Lunar New Year, Google is busy creating all sorts of dog-related digital treats. After all, it’s the Year of the Dog and a lot of people love dogs (let the dogs vs cats debates begin!). Aside from all the food you will consume and red envelops that you will exchange and spending time with your family if you celebrate the Chinese New Year, here are some things you can also explore during downtime of all your festivities.

If you like letting Google’s neural network guess what you’re drawing with Quick, Draw!, they have some dog-related items included in the items that it asks you to doodle. Be warned, if your drawing skills aren’t that good, you might get a little insecure when the neural network tells you “I don’t understand what you’re drawing”. You can also check out some awesome dog doodles from around the world through Facets Dive, a tool that visualizes large data.

If you love looking at dog pictures all day long, you may or may not know that Google Street View is a blackhole source of cute dog pics from around the world. Google shares their favorite ones yet, but you can also just go ahead and search for dogs in your neighborhood and beyond. And if you yourself have lots of dog photos, you can create a special video for your furry best friend through Google Photos with its Doggie Movie theme.

And since the Winter Olympics is ongoing in South Korea, they also made a special Google Doodle combining that with their love of dogs. So go ahead and celebrate the Year of the Dog through these simple but fun ways.

