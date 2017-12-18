Most people don’t often think of this. We haven’t since we read about this recent advisory from the California Department of Public Health. The CDPH has posted a special guidance for those who want to lessen exposure to radio frequency emitted from cell phones. There is no proven study that says a cell phone has dangerous risks but they may have an impact on human health.

Dr. Karen Smith, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer, said there have been “concerns among some public health professionals and members of the public” on the topic of exposure to cell phones’ energy emissions. The simplest way to reduce exposure is to just keep away the phone from you whenever you sleep at night.

In the US especially, smartphone usage and ownership have gong up to 95% of all Americans. This means radio frequency is everywhere, emitted by people as young as ten years old as the average of mobile phone users.

The CDPH has posted the practical steps children and adults alike can do to reduce radio frequency exposure. They are as follows:

• Avoiding products that claim to block radio frequency energy. These products may actually increase your exposure.

• Keeping the phone away from the body

• Keeping the phone away from the bed at night

• Reducing cell phone use when the signal is weak

• Reducing the use of cell phones to stream audio or video, or to download or upload large files

• Removing headsets when not on a call

SOURCE: CDPH