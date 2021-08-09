Maybe it’s because we don’t have ten thousand bucks to spare but these luxury variants of already-expensive flagship devices are a strange phenomenon. But the fact that brands like Caviar are in business means that there is indeed a market for these premium designs. Days before the official announcement of the new smartphones at the Samsung Unpacked event, they unveiled their customized “Skull Collection” of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Fold3. It doesn’t confirm any details about the devices but we do see what it will look like with very expensive customization.

There are a lot of rumors and leaks already about the upcoming new smartphones (and the other Samsung devices that will supposedly be launched) so we think we know practically everything about them. What Caviar Royal Gift “leaked” was the customized versions of the smartphones if you’re willing to spend even more than the actual devices. The Skull Collection designs this time around are a bit more “rock” than their previous more “sophisticated” designs.

The Galaxy Fold3 design is called Ragnarok and features “blackened titanium” and black composite materials. Based on the collection name, there is of course a skull made with polished titanium and with eyes made from rubies. The fire around the skull is made with scarlet jewelry enamel. This design covers the entire back of the foldable phone. There are no design elements in other places of the device so the folding tech has to be protected.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 customization meanwhile seems to have gone overboard. The Catrina Calavera design modifies both sections of the phone, the back of the top and the back of the bottom. The blocks have tempered titanium, 18k gold inlays, and several gemstones including sapphires, rubies, emeralds, and diamonds. The skull itself is hand-painted with black jewelry enamel while the flowers are from “durable and lightweight composite material”. There are also “wild designs” engraved on the back.

The Ragnarok-designed Galaxy Fold3 will cost you $10,770 while the Galaxy Z Flip3, which is the cheaper of the two in real life, is a doozy at $46,460. If you had that much money, would you actually get either of the two?