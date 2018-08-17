Has it always been your dream to carry around 1 kilo of gold everywhere that you go and people won’t even know you have it? Well, that can come true, sort of, if you have around $60,000 lying around that you can use to buy a smartphone. Russian company Caviar seems to think there’s a market for a super premium version of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 as they have announced a Fine Gold variant of the recently-announced phablet.

The company says they used 1 kilogram of gold to create this ultra premium version of a smartphone that is already considered quite expensive as compared to other devices in the market. Basically, that’s like carrying around a gold ingot or the gold bar that you see people stealing in heist movies. Personally, we don’t know anyone who would want to bring a gold bar everywhere they go or who can even afford it, but hey, maybe you’re that person.

Aside from the fact that it has a kilogram of gold in it, there seems to be nothing different with this variant of the Galaxy Note 9. You still get a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 1440 x 2960 pixels. We’re not sure if this is either the Exynos 9180 or Snapdragon 845 powered device but it will have a 4000 mAh battery, it will run on Android 8.1 Oreo and it will have a 12MP dual rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera.

The 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage version will carry a price tag that’s 60x than that of the original Galaxy Note 9. You will have to shell out around 3,870,000 RUB or $60,000. For the 8GB 512 version, you’ll have to pay even more with its 3,890,000 RUB or $61,000 super premium price.

Caviar carries a lot of customized variants of the most popular smartphones, but none of them are probably as expensive as this Fine Gold version. We wonder how many units they would have to sell if they want to break even or earn profit.

SOURCE: Caviar