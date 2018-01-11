Cybercrime is on the rise, and companies big and small stand to lose a great deal in the event of a network breach. That’s why demand is surging for white hat, or ethical hackers–skilled professionals who are versed in the ways of hacking but use their knowledge to keep cybercriminals at bay. With the Pay What You Want: The Ultimate White Hat Hacker 2018 Bundle, you can foster the skills these professionals use to keep networks secure and break into this field while demand is high. Plus, it can be all yours for a price you choose.

Here’s how the deal works: Simply pay what you want, and you’ll unlock one of the collection’s eight courses instantly. Beat the average price paid, and you’ll get the remaining seven at no extra charge.

Boasting more than 68 hours of instruction, this collection will familiarize you with the tools these experts use to safeguard networks, like Kali Linux and Metasploit. You’ll explore web, system, and Wi-Fi hacking, and dive into penetration testing, or the process ethical hackers use to map networks for vulnerabilities and plug them up before cybercriminals can exploit them.

The bundle includes:

– Learn Hacking Windows 10 Using Metasploit From Scratch

– Hack People, Systems and Mobile Devices

– Web Application Penetration Testing Professional: WAPTP v3.1

– From Zero to Hero in Web, Network and WiFi Hacking

– Ethical Hacking Using Kali Linux From A to Z

– Learn Website Hacking and Penetration Testing From Scratch

– Cyber Security Volume II: Network Security

– Ethical Hacking for Beginners

Simply name your price, and you can kickstart your ethical hacking education with the Pay What You Want: The Ultimate White Hat Hacker 2018 Bundle.