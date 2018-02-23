The name CAT has always been associated for toughness. We’ve been featuring numerous rugged phones already since 2012 but it was only this week that we see a CAT phone undergoing Zack Nelson’s Durability Test. And so the CAT S41 was scratched, burned, and bent and survived. It really is ready for rugged use and it’s now getting a follow-up in the form of the CAT S61. Actually, this one follows the CAT S60, dubbed as world’s first smartphone with thermal imaging, introduced a couple of years ago.

The CAT S61 is the latest flagship phone from Cat. It will be shown off at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next week. It still boasts FLIR thermal imaging but now updated with indoor air quality sensor and a built-in laser assisted distance measuring. The phone can also survive more extreme temperature up to 400 degrees Celsius. Instead of the VGA camera, this one now offers HD preview.

When it comes to other special functions, the phone offers temperature equipment monitoring, asphalt monitoring, and vehicle diagnostics. Most of you may not understand what the device can do but know that it’s ready for industrial purposes. There’s a market for this. It’s not just another rugged phone because it can do more than meets the eye.

The Cat S61 is capable of checking indoor air quality with the Sensirion alert. This phone is also more advance now because it can live stream thermal imaging. More support for the phone’s thermal imaging features can be availed, thanks to a Community Forum and the on-device Tips and Tricks available.

Other specs and features of the Cat S61 include a 5.2-inch FHD screen, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, IP68 rating, MIL Spec 810G standard, laser assisted distance measurement, aluminium reinforced die-cast frame, 2.2GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, 4500mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 technology, 16MP rear camera, and an 8MP selfie shooter. The device already runs Android Oreo out of the box. Pricing is set at €899/£799 and will be up for sale next quarter is select markets.

SOURCE: CAT