CAT may be more popular for its heavy equipment and machinery but for us in the tech world, we know the brand for introducing rugged phones. CAT phones are always ready for rough outdoor use. While durability tests help us in making choices whether to buy those expensive smartphones, you don’t have to check with Cat phones. Following the CAT S52, here is the CAT S32 as another resilient phone ready for rugged environments. The phone is another entry to the mid-range category so you know this one fits your budget.

This new Cat phone is definitely tough yet affordable. It’s perfect for extreme work environments that have special requirements. To ensure the rugged body works, the phone has been drop tested from a height of 1.8 meters onto steel. It’s been tested underwater for 35 minutes on a 1.5-meter depth. The MIL-SPEC 810G tests have been done as well.

The CAT S32 comes with a 4200mAh battery so expect a long battery life. It features a 5.5-inch HD+ screen with 18:9 aspect ratio, DragonTrail Pro glass, 3GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, microSD card slot, 5MP front-facing camera, 13MP rear camera, and a Mediatek Helio A20 MT 6761D processor. When it comes to connectivity options, there’s the LTE Cat 6, VoLTE, VoWiFi, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The phone boasts a textured and extra grip design plus a programmable shortcut key you can use for Push to Talk (PTT) or SOS (Lone worker app). You can also use the shortcut key to quickly launch your camera or flashlight.

For those tough environments, the Cat S32 has been put through other tests like salt mist conditions test and vibration and tumble tests. The phone can also be used in extremely low temperatures. It can survive any thermal shock.

You can now avail of the Cat S32 smartphone only at www.catphones.com and from select operators and retailers. The price tag reads €299 which is about $333 in the US.