When you have an outdoor activity like trekking or hiking or trail running, you’re probably now dependent on your gadgets as well. There are smartwatches and wearables that are now marketed for these kind of outdoor enthusiast and Casio is no different. They’ve previously released a whole series of outdoor watches through the PRO TREK line and now the latest member is the WSD-F20A. The best news? It’s a more affordable but still fully robust variant of their outdoor smartwatch line.

The WSD-F20A is powered by the Wear OS (formerly Android Wear) and also has low-power GPS so that you can still access the full color maps and navigate through it even when you’re offline. And when you go outdoors often, you will probably go offline a lot of times and you won’t even have cellular service, so this is pretty useful. It supports several outdoor and water activities and has a water resistance of up to 50 meters. Of course it has Military Standard 810G durability since it’s meant to be used outdoors.

Casio partnered with 9 major companies to bring you popular outdoor and sports apps including ViewRanger, Hole 19, Fishbrain, etc. You can find them in the Featured Apps list on your device. Design wise, of course you expect a tough looking device but it does have indigo accents for a bit of fashion. You get a soft black urethane band and buckle, button guards, a protective bezel, and three, large side buttons. It has a Digital Compass, Altimeter, Barometer, Activity Tracker, and other outdoorsy features.

You can get your PRO TREK WSD-F20A Smart Outdoor Watch from retailers nationwide and through ShopCasio.com this coming May. It is priced at $399 which is par for course for these kind of smartwatches.

SOURCE: Casio