Who remembers the G’zOne? Yes that is actually the name of a smartphone from Casio over on Verizon Wireless. This extremely durable and rugged phone has been available for a while, but is mostly a forgotten device. Today however Verizon is keeping it relevant by posting a decent upgrade fixing all sorts of little bugs.

The Casio G’zOne Commander is one of the most rugged and durable phones available. It can take a beating and won’t even blink an eye. Not only that but it has those push-to-talk features that many people who are outdoorsy, or work in construction environments all like. It might not be a popular phone but it still has a few buyers out there that will probably welcome the changes.

-Speakerphone successfully turns off after a Push to Talk call is completed.

-Improved device stability decreases power cycles during a Push to Talk call.

-Mobile IM application has been removed from the device.

-Desk Cradle application has been updated with the latest bug fixes.

-Android partner security bulletin has been applied to the device.

The folks from Android Police spotted the update, and it should be rolling out to Commando owners in the next 24-48 hours. As usual the full changelog details and update instructions have been provided by Verizon’s support page.

It was updated to Android 2.3 Gingerbread late last year, but will probably never see Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich. For those few that are rocking the Casio G’zOne Commando get ready for a software update in the coming days.

Bonus video: Casio G’zOne Commando going surfing!

