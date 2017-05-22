If your kids have been bugging you to have a Powerpuff Girls marathon on your big screen, we have either good news or bad news for you. The latest update to the Cartoon Network app for your Android device now includes Chromecast support. This means it’s now possible to stream all those CN shows available on the app to your TV screen with just a few simple taps. So yes, good news if you want your kids to have that marathon but bad news if you hate the PowerPuff Girls.

According to the changelog, the Chromecast support us the only new thing with this latest update. And apparently, it’s one of their most requested features, although why they took this long is anyone’s guess. It may be due to content providers’ reluctance when it comes to multi-platform availability. While it will of course be beneficial to users, partner businesses like cable companies and other streaming services may have something to say about it.

To be able to stream through Chromecast, just plug the device to your big screen TV, then open the Cartoon Network app on your smartphone or tablet. You’ll see the cast button somewhere there and when you tap it, see the list of compatible devices and then choose your own Chromecast of course. Let the Cartoon Network festival begin!

However, don’t expect any change in quality from when you started watching on the app. What’s low-res will remain low-res when streamed to your TV. Update your Cartoon Network app first to be able to enjoy this new feature.