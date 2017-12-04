LG is pushing their flagship phablets – the LG V30 and the LG V30+ – to the US market with lots of promos, and even putting out a carrier unlocked version for people who don’t want to get the handset from one of the carriers that do offer it. So will this convince you to buy a an LG V30?

The LG V30 is now available unlocked – which means you can just use your current SIM card, whatever mobile carrier you may be using for the moment. The LG V30 is available unlocked for a steep USD$819.99, so this will be for people who really have good reasons to buy the LG V30 unlocked. The phone will work with GSM and CDMA networks in the US, although it’s always good to check with your CDMA carrier if this phone will be compatible.

If that’s not good for you, then you can get the LG V30 or LG V30+ from your mobile carrier, and get up to USD$400 rebate when you purchase another LG product. You just need to purchase the other LG product within 30 days of your getting an LG V30 or V30+. The rebate will be given to you in the form of a prepaid VISA card, with the rebate loaded onto it.

LG is facing an uphill climb if it wants to gain ground on Samsung who recently released their own flagship phablet – the Galaxy Note 8 – to rave reviews. The LG V30 is a competent phablet on its own, but will more people be convinced to get it over the Galaxy Note 8 at this price point?

SOURCE: BH Photo Video, LG