It looks like our favorite ex-villainess is back on another case with a new Google Earth game for Carmen San Diego. If the first one which saw the light last March was all about reviving interest in a famous franchise from the 80s and 90s, this new chapter is continuing that legacy with those who originally played the game and those who are younger, newer, next generation fans of this elusive woman. This time around, you get to go to Egypt, Paris, and a host of other places in Tutankhamun’s Mask.

Carmen’s new assignment is to take down a former classmate of hers at the VILE Academy named Le Chèvre. The master climber and international thief has stolen the priceless artifact, the titular Tutankhamun’s Mask. Your role is of course, to help our heroine navigate through Google Earth, find the thief, and recover the mask. Just like the Crown Jewels Caper, you’ll have to do it in all its vintage pixel art glory.

You’ll have to find the Pegman icon in the Google Earth app and also on Chrome to start playing the game. The game interface still looks pretty much like you went back to the 90s which can be both nostalgic and novel, depending on what generation you belong to. Just like before, you get to interview various characters that will lead you to various clues that should help you track down Le Chèvre and the mask he stole.

And just like before, this game can also be a history lesson of sorts as Google has teamed up again with learning company Houghton Miffin Harcourt. Google also shared how the first game was successful enough to get people not only play Crown Jewels Caper but also share their own memories of playing the original games, watching the old and new TV shows, reading the books, etc.

You’ll probably be able to finish playing the game in around 10 to 20 minutes. If you do finish it, you’ll have to wait a few more months to get another Carmen San Diego adventure or a different, new game on Google Earth.