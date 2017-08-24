Want a career as a data security pro? Then you’ll need CompTIA Security+ Certification Training, offered to readers of Android Community at 63% off the retail price. CompTIA Security+ Certification Training offers access to 30 courses that can turn virtually anyone into a data security pro. Students will learn exploitation methods, be able to assess vulnerabilities, perform disaster recovery techniques, and more. By the end of the program, you will be well prepared to enter this rewarding field.

Better still, you’ll also be prepared to take the industry recognized CompTIA Security+ Certification exam. This coveted credential adds an important touch of professionalism to any resume and proves to prospective employers that you can be trusted to keep their data safe from harm.

Enjoy 24/7 access to CompTIA Security+ Certification Training and pay only $55 right now at Android Community Deals.