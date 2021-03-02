Plastic, glass, and metal have become staple materials in smartphone construction, but now one company is foraying into a new material league. Dubbed Carbon Mobile, the company has just announced the first carbon fiber smartphone – the Carbon 1 Mark II. Carbon fiber construction sounds all robust and attractive, but it’s worth considering that this material is not the most friendly with cellular or wireless signals. Carbon Mobile has taken due note of this and proofed their device to function glitch-free.

The Carbon 1 Mark II was unveiled for the first time last year, but its release was put off because of the pandemic condition. Now, Carbon Mobile has announced the carbon fiber smartphone will be launched in mid-March and that it will be available starting at Euro 799 (approx. $970). Pre-orders are already available here.

The most remarkable part about the Carbon 1 Mark II in addition to the carbon fiber construction is that it is made using HyRECM Technology (Hybrid Radio Enabled Composite Material – a result of four years of hard work. This combines carbon fiber with composite material to let the radio signals be interwoven, for a monocoque design.

The monocoque design means there are no internal parts – all components are attached to the carbon fiber body itself – ensuring thin and light profile of the smartphone. The Carbon 1 Mark II that touts 6-inch AMOLED display weighs only 25 grams and is incredibly thin at 6.3mm.

Despite the thinness and featherweight, the Carbon 1 Mark II smartphone is pretty robust. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P90 processor paired with 8 gigs of RAM and 256GB of internal storage expandable via microSD card. To complement the strong carbon body you get a Gorilla Glass 7 layering on the display.

With a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, the phone is likely to run Android 10 out of the box. For the optics, the Carbon 1 Mark II comes with 16MP dual-camera module on the back, while a 20-megapixel selfie camera is placed in a hole-punch configuration on the front. The sub $1000 smartphone somehow disappoints with its 3,000mAh battery.