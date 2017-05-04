Phone mounts and car mounts are popular because they not only hold your mobile device. They also help stabilize the unit for a smoother image capture or video recording. Holding a device may not be enough because your hands will not always be still. If you want to avoid those jarring movements, you need an advanced stabilizer like this Rigiet.

We have a feeling the name ‘Rigiet’ comes from the word “rigid” because the term has that characteristic of not being bent or flexed. Rigiet is one stabilizer that promises to be a rigid accessory that will keep the phone or your action camera in place.

Rigiet is a project newly listed on Kickstarter. Fund goal is only $30,000 but with still 26 more days left before deadline, over 1,900 generous backers have sent in almost $270,000 in pledge amount.

The Rigiet stabilizer works with an Android app but it still is under development. Already working is the manual gimbal and stabilization so you can effectively capture important moments in your everyday life. It is ideal for the creatives who want to record and create content with cinematic effects even if you’re only using your smartphone. It also works with a GoPro.

Some of the special features include a seamless position switch, easy-to-use button control panel, two-way charging, tripod support, and seven shooting modes. Once the app is ready, you can take advantage of several features like sharing with friends, auto-track function, lifestream mode, slow-motion, and time-lapse.

SOURCE: Kickstarter