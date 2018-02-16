The Insta360 series was first introduced back in 2016 when it appeared on Indiegogo. The device was soon made available on Amazon. The Insta360 Air 360 VR camera accessory reached the US and Europe while the company behind it teamed up with Huawei for the Honor VR 360-degree Camera. Just before the year 2017 ended, the Insta360 Pro was certified by Google as a ‘Street View Auto Ready’ camera. It’s getting another update that will allow users to mount the device on a car. This way, anyone can help Google in taking 360-degree photos for Street View.

The more contributions to the Street View map database, the better. Google needs all the help and crowdsourcing is the way. If you’re interested in sharing information, get an Insta360 Pro camera and capture the world around you. The Street View Auto Ready camera offers 5-frames-per-second (FPS) shooting mode and a built-in Street View publishing feature–allowing extended Street View coverage.

Imagine if more people and content creators will capture their surroundings to share with the world, then we’ll have access to a database where most corners of the planet are pictured.

Google Street View’s Product Manager Charles Armstrong has this to say about the project:

“The majority of 360 imagery on Google Maps was captured by Google’s fleet of camera-equipped vehicles, but the world changes quickly, so there’s always more to cover. With the Insta360 Pro, it’s easy for anyone to extend Street View coverage on their own, whether it’s to document an updated storefront or share an immersive adventure across the globe.”

Amateurs and professional photographers are free to use the Insta360 Pro. You can become part of the tech giant’s photographer program and submit for Street View images.

If Insta360 Pro users are interested, a GPS module must be availed to automatically geo-tag content once captured. This also allows users to mount the camera and then start recording. Go on a drive and cruise down those unknown roads. But please, just don’t get lost.

SOURCE: Insta360