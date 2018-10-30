It doesn’t matter if you are hitting the slopes, surfing some gnarly waves, or mountain biking down a treacherous mountain — If you are looking for an action cam that’ll handle everything, then the 360fly HD Video Camera is exactly what want. This versatile, durable, and affordable action cam records footage in stunning 360º HD so you can impress anyone and everyone. And right now is the perfect time to buy as the 360fly is marked down by 76% to just $69.99 at Android Community Deals.

The 360fly HD Video Camera lets you capture fully immersive 360º video, VR-compatible footage, and 360º stills from practically anywhere. It’s internal memory stores up to 3 hours of HD footage, you can edit and share your videos in 90 seconds or less, and you can even edit your footage using mobile and desktop apps. It’s dustproof, shockproof, and water resistant so it can handle all kinds of punishment, and it’s compatible with a wide range of devices.

Don’t let anything escape your eye by having a technological third eye with this 360fly HD Video Camera, only $69.99 here at Android Community Deals.