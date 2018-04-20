For the past few years, one current trend among both millennial and the older ones is the merging of digital and analog when it comes to photography. While digital cameras, specifically smartphone cameras, are the primary tools we use, we also like printing out said photos and putting them on our boards and journals. Canon is one brand that continues to release products to cater to this market and now their latest one is the Ivy Mini Photo Printer.

This is actually the first 2 x 3 photo printer that Canon USA has released, making it their smallest and lightest printer. Since its target market are the more creative ones, those who journal or create mood boards and stuff like that, customization is a huge part of this printer, through the Canon Mini Printer app. You have creative filters like photo frames and stickers, augmented reality distortion, and more photo editing tools that can add text, fun frames, sketching/drawing on the photo, etc.

The Ivy printer uses ZINK Zero Ink Technology so you don’t need ink cartridges to print your 2 x 3 photos or stickers. You also have a tile print with four or nine prints plus ten collage templates to choose from. It is portable enough that you can carry it around and it is user-friendly enough that anyone can use it. Connecting it to your smartphone is also pretty easy and the companion app is also pretty easy to learn and use.

The Ivy Mini Photo Printer is available at Canon retail stores and it will cost you $129.99 and you can choose from Rose Gold, Mint Green, and Slat Gray. You will initially get ten sheets of photo paper but you can also buy twenty sheets for $9.99 and fifty sheets for $24.99.

