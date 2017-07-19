Having the means to print your photos or stickers or whatever small item that you want to print out is becoming a common want among digital natives. We’ve seen various photo printers enter the market but one of the first to have gone into this is Canon’s SELPHY line. Now they’re introducing their latest product, the SELPHY CP1300 Wireless Compact Photo Printer. The portable WiFi-enabled photo printers can connect to digital cameras or smartphones and comes with upgraded features from the previous model, the popular SELPHY CP1200.

Previous models already had a Shuffle Layout function but this new one allows connection of multiple compatible mobile devices so there can be even more contributors to the print layout. You also now have a bigger LCD screen with the 3.2” tilt-type monitor. Searching for images now also includes filtering by date and browsing by page. You even have a photo booth friendly layout sizing so you can use the printer for your DIY parties. You can choose whether or not to have borders on your photos and if you prefer to have it, you can choose the colors for single photo or layout settings from the printer itself.

The user interface has also been improved so it’s easier to figure out the specific functions and what it can do, since category settings have now been rearranged and updated. The SELPHY CP1300 has a direct battery attachment so you can still print on the go even if you don’t have power. There is a dedicated WiFi button so that setting it up to a wireless network is not that complicated.

The SELPHY CP1300 has a retail price of $129.99. It is available in black and white models and will soon be sold in selected retail stores and through the Canon online store.

SOURCE: Canon