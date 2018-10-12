If you’re the type of person that can obsessively play match 3 games like you’re playing an RPG, you should probably look away. Candy Crush is probably one of the most popular and addictive games in this genre and even now years later, you can still find people just swiping away on their phones when they’re not doing anything (or even when they’re supposed to be doing something, to be honest). They’re introducing a new game still with the same objective of getting as much candy as you can: Candy Crush Friends Saga.

This time around, you’ll have digital friends to help you in your quest to get all the sweets that you can in this Match 3 time-bound game. The game description says you will match the Candies and collect items this time with all your favorite characters from the Candy Kingdom. Wait, Candy Crush has characters??? Well if you’ve been playing the game for a long time you should know that.

The friends that will help you are actually 3D characters that you will be able to unlock as you continue to play the game. There are characters named Tiffi the Dragon, Yeti the Cow, and Odus the Adventurer. We don’t know if there’s an actual storyline this time around, but for sure, you don’t need any excuse to go and play this game if you’re into the whole Candy Crush world anyway.

You’ll also get improved graphics with this game, including flashing lights and exciting animation so you might feel like you’re playing a different game than the colorful but simple original Candy Crush game that you fell in love with. But if you were already starting to get bored by the time you reach level 1 gazillion, then this is a good game to start getting addicted again.

Candy Crush Friends Saga is now available to download for free from the Google Play Store. There are in-app purchases of course, most of them inexpensive, but be careful or you might rack up an IAP bill of $200.