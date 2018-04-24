Canary security devices added support for the Google Assistant. That meant you can now “talk” to the Canary security devices. This integration brought the security cameras more power and made them smarter. A new update is ready for the Canary app, allowing the system to use person detection with more efficiency. Customizing notifications into two categories are also made easier. You can also set the device not to record some videos. This way, your timeline will be simpler and cleaner. No need to save unnecessary videos because you can set motion alerts.

The camera can also be set to only notify you of some events. The update also delivers alerts configuration and Away mode recording. Camera notifications can have different settings depending on your schedule or preference. Users will be reminded to adjust settings when the camera is installed or when the mobile app is updated.

The demand for a better way to manage those alerts and notifications stems from the fact that connected security cameras are growing. It only makes sense to have a system on how to manage information and devices for a more centralized and more organized smart home.

Simply put, the Canary AI security cameras are becoming more intelligent than ever. To review, there are three Canary devices we know: Canary All-in-One, Canary View, and Canary Flex.

VIA: SlashGear