There is no doubt that Google’s mobile photography technology really shines in the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL’s camera app. The Google Camera app boasts of the amazing HDR+ algorithm, and the “Portrait Mode” feature – which allows you to have a bokeh effect to your selfie even without a secondary camera. These features are exclusive to the Pixel 2 phones, but developers have had a field day porting the app to other phones. Camera NX is one of those ports, specifically for the Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, and the first generation Pixel phones.

A new version of Camera NX has come out – version 7.4 – and this is based on the latest Google Camera 5.2 app. This version brings back the HDR+ feature for the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P, which was disabled on the official Google Camera 5.2 app specifically for the older Nexus phones.

Also, the new Camera NX version claims to have almost all features of the new Google Camera version available. That may not be accurate, as some people have already reported that some of the features are either laggy or crashing on their devices.

That said, it is still a worthwhile upgrade, especially if you are already used to the quality that Google Camera ports give to your images. Download the version update via the source link below.

SOURCE: ChromLoop