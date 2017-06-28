Those people who are serious in mobile photography will find this Camera Mod S8 a great tool for their Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+. This Zero Camera Mod app is the latest version (Version 7.0.80) that brings a number of new features and enhancements to the latest flagship phone. XDA Senior Member shared this on the community forum as an alternative app for your phone’s settings and camera.

The Camera Mod can bring many features to your already impressive Galaxy S8 smartphone. Feel free to enjoy HDR for 4K/QHD, use autofocus tracking in all modes, and take advantage of increased bitrates and quality for burst or single shots. When you use Camera Mod, there will be no more time limits when recording. The standard limit is at ten minutes but that will change with the Camera Mod.

You can also update the device with the newest Samsung Camera revision. Video effects can also be enjoyed in QHD or 4K. You can now choose where to save your media files in your own custom gallery. For those particular with the flash limit, you can also now remove it at 15% battery. Note that this app requires the device to be rooted.

Download Camera Mod S8 – Bitrates & Settings [ROOT] from the Google Play Store

VIA: XDA Developers