Ever since Google launched the Android Experiments program in 2015, we’ve seen and tried a number of creative mobile apps like that one that turns a phone into a 3D controller for VR and the Paper Planes app. Last year, Google opened the Android Experiments I/O Challenge with the winners being named during the I/O conference. One of the newest app that has already hit Google Play Store is Camarada.

Listed as ‘Camarada 3D Camera, VR Camera’ on the Play Store, this one is more than just another camera app. The idea is that it links with another phones in the surrounding area so you can form camera arrays to record any event or the environment to come up with VR videos. With this app, you won’t need a separate gadget, action camera, or a specialized 360-degree shooter because you can capture and make your own virtual reality video just by using regular smartphones.

You can easily record and share 3D videos with your friends. Of course, you can also record 2D videos and then render them in VR in Single-User mode. For two smartphones, the app can link devices automatically to record stereoscopic 3D videos in Dual-Phone mode. Camarada is also said to be the first mobile app in the world that can handle 3D or 360-degree videos with the Multi-Phone mode.

Download Camarada from the Google Play Store

SOURCE: Android Experiments