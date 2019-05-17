The ‘Call of Duty: Mobile’ is coming very soon. It went up for pre-registration and now we’re hearing more details are available. The regional beta testing is about to happen. If you’re a fan of Call of Duty and have only been waiting for a new mobile game, you’re lucky because it will be ready soon. It will be complete with your favorite COD characters, competitive game modes, customizations, popular maps, and signature weapons. The game is free-to-play but we can expect in-game purchases may be available someday.

All the popular Call of Duty characters will be featured. More information about each character will be revealed, as well as, future customizations, modes, maps, and equipment. A multiplayer mode will be part of the game together with Scorestreaks, Loadouts, HUD manipulation, and detailing control set-ups among others.

Multiplayer game modes will be ready. There are Multiplayer maps you can access. When it comes to main menu functionality, you will see more information about your character when you choose the Multiplayer mode. Invites and messages from friends and other players via in-game messaging functions. You can also find and add friends from recent games you’ve played.

Under the Settings menu, you can optimize your gaming experience. Adjust the Camera Field of Vision, Gyroscope function for aiming, and sensitivity. Choose between Simple Mode” or “Advanced Mode” for your controls.

The settings menu also features different Team Phrase choices and 17 sliders for adjusting aiming sensitivity. The Scorestreaks menu is important and you have to know you need to choose the correct tools and equipment. Some of you may already be familiar with these items: Recon Car, Hunter Killer Drone, UAV, Air Supply Drop, Counter UAV, Missile Strike, and more.

Some of the confirmed characters are as follows: Alex Mason, David “Section” Mason, Thomas A. Merrick, Simon “Ghost” Riley, John “Soap” MacTavish, and John Price. First modes include Free-For-All, Frontline, Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, and Domination.

Pre-registration is still open HERE.