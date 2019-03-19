Call of Duty maybe an old, familiar game but we believe it’s here to stay. Geeks who grew up playing the game and are now parents themselves are having fun introducing it to their kids. While it’s not exactly age-appropriate for some, it can be enjoyed by most people who are into firefights, at least, in the mobile world. There are several gameplay modes and Call of Duty maps to try like Crash, Nuketown, and Hijacked. It’s up to you if you want Free-for-Al, Search and Destroy, or Team Deathmatch.

‘Call of Duty: Mobile’ is a new free-to-play mobile game for old and new fans alike. You can pre-register for the game name and wait to experience the competitive game modes with signature weapons, most popular maps, and numerous iconic Call of Duty characters. Some of the famoust ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops’ and ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’ weapons are also included

This mobile game is a first-person action experience where you can play with other online games. The multiplayer action will have many people coming together (at least online) and fighting head-to-head.

‘Call of Duty: Mobile‘ is all about competitive confrontations. In your lifetime, you can experience how it is to fight even if online. Thanks to Activision and Tencent for working on this new mobile game that brings the classic Call of Duty action play to a smaller screen but with some enhancements.

The game developers implemented the Unity real-time 3D development platform so expect more impressive visuals and topography and more realist graphics. The game is open for pre-registration now in Europe, South Ameria, and North America. Sign-up HERE.

SOURCE: Activision