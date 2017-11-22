The ability to control lights without having to get up from your chair or bed and just by using voice commands is probably one of the most convenient things that have come about with the recent wave of smart products. The C by GE smart lights are now getting smarter as it now has voice compatibility with both Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant. Using the C by GE skill and a C-Reach bridge, you can now give commands to turn the lights on and off and adjust them according to what you need at the moment.

The commands that you can give are pretty simple but also highly convenient. With just a voice command, you can control the bulbs across your home either individually or in the groups you programmed them into and turn them on and off or dim them or make them stronger. There are various scenarios when these voice and app commands can come in handy: when you’re reading in bed but want the lights to turn off when you’re about to fall asleep; when you’re away from home but you want the lights to turn on already; when the lights are too bright as you’re about to watch a movie and you want them to dim a bit; and various other situations.

There are several C by GE LED bulbs that are compatible with voice commands. The C-Sleep bulb is special as it adjusts your body for sleeping by helping with natural rhythm and melatonin production. The warm light is for sleeping and in the morning when you need to get up, a cool, vibrant light will help produce energy to wake you up. The C-Life bulb meanwhile gives you the optimal white light when you need it and set it to scenes to fit your habits and patterns at home.

The C by GE LED bulbs and the C Reach bridge will be available this Cyber Monday on Amazon. A starter pack has 2 C-Life bulbs and a C-Reach and will retail at $64.99 but for Cyber Monday it will be at $49.99. A starter kit with 2 C-Sleep bulbs and a C-Reach will be priced at $64.99 on Monday and will retail eventually at $84.99.

SOURCE: GE