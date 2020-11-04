Winning an extra $5,000 may be something that will interest you. Of course, who doesn’t want some extra cash especially when won. Google is launching a Pixel 5 Sweepstakes. This special prize can be had when you buy a Pixel 5. Your purchase will entitle you a chance to win five grand. Google has posted the full details of the Pixel 5 $5G Sweepstakes on Google Store. This is one great promo that we know will mainly attract those have been contemplating on buying.

The Google-sponsored sweepstakes has started last November 02, 2020, 12:01:00 AM Pacific Time. If you own a Pixel 5, are at least 18 years old (19 for those in Nebraska or Alabama, 21 for Mississippi), live in the US and is a resident, and has proper identification you can join. Make sure you have a Google Pay account or app.

No need to make another purchase. Enter the promo during the Sweepstakes Period as long as you meet the set Eligibility Criteria. One purchase of the Pixel 5 is one entry.

A mail-in entry can also be sent. Just send in your details: name, mailing address, email address, telephone number and date of birth. Make sure the information are hand-printed on a 3×5 index card and placed inside a number #10 envelope.

Send the envelope to this address: Google Pixel 5 $5G Sweepstakes, P.O. Box 488, Syosset, New York, 11791-0488. The official draw will be on December 20, 2020. Read on our Pixel 5 features here if you still haven’t decided if you’re getting one.