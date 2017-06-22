It may have irritated a lot of people when it came out and even prompted an action from Google. But now you can call Burger King’s Whooper Burger ad a Cannes award-winning commercial. The “sneaky” TV spot which triggered some Google Home users’ devices won the Grand Prix in the Direct category at the Cannes Lions, probably the most prestigious award-giving body in the advertising industry. The jury president even called it “outstanding, outrageous, simply incredible.”

If you need a quick refresher as to which ad we’re talking about, last April, Burger King released a 15-seconder ad that they intentionally turned into a Google Home hack of sorts. At the end of the spot, a character uttered the sentence, “Ok Google, what is the Whopper Burger”. Of course, those watching that had a Google Home nearby suddenly heard their Google Assistant reciting what a Whooper Burger is from its Wikipedia page, prompting complaints as well as people messing with the said page.

This campaign was developed by agency David Miami and for the Direct category, was up against the Fearless Girl on Wall Street statue created by State Street. The latter eventually prevailed, but won by just one vote. One jury member even called it “the best abuse of technology” and jury president Ted Lim said they loved it to bits.

The Cannes Lions jury may have loved it, but when it came out a few months ago, consumers and consumer rights groups didn’t. It prompted quick action from Google, essentially stopping the ad from activating Google Home just a day after it came out.

VIA: Business Insider