There are a lot of mobile racing games available now for your devices. Most of them though are more modern and at times, even futuristic looking. But if you’re looking for a more retro kind of game, then you may want to check out Built for Speed by Meizi Games. Don’t confuse it with Need for Speed as it is a much tamer and “friendlier” version but still fun nonetheless. Aside from racing, you get to create your own tracks and compete with friends and strangers as you try to rise to the top of the league.

The mechanics here are much simpler than most racing games as you get to do two-tap steering controls only. But that doesn’t mean you don’t get to “drift and crush that apex”. You also get to build your own track and share it with other racers. You get to unleash your creativity as you make your own circuits and if you get enough likes, you will get your just rewards. You can also unlock and collect different cars from various eras and upgrade them as you play the game.

You can start your very own racing team as you team up with your friends and you go against the other teams. Or if you’re more of the solo competitive type, you can just compete with both friends and strangers and top the global leaderboards (well, if you win against them, that is).

You can download Built for Speed from the Google Play Store for free. Of course there are in-app purchases available. But they promise that all the items in the game can be attained if you continue to play and there are no premium-only cars.