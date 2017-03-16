Before the year 2016 ended, we reported the ‘Rollercoaster Tycoon Classic’ would be coming to mobile. The original simulation game has actually arrived on the Android platform in several versions already and we don’t think Atari will ever stop soon. The company just rolled out a new game called the ‘RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch’.

This simulation game is the “modern” version. Obviously, graphics are better and they’re even now in Full 3D. Perhaps you won’t get dizzy here unlike when you’re playing the classic version with the obvious pixels.

This game still features the familiar gameplay. You are free to build and manage your own theme park. Share your 3D creations and improve them with card packs that include new coasters, decorations, and rides. You are on your way to achieving that theme park you’ve always dreamed of.

As a business tycoon, you need to do everything in your power to make your customers happy. Improve customer service while you complete missions, upgrade buildings, and make more money. This one is more delightful to play because game is designed especially for touch devices. You’ll notice a smoother and more intuitive navigation compared to the previous versions.

SOURCE: RollerCoasterTycoon