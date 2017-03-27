We’ve had this idea in our heads that aliens are pretty advanced and sophisticated, almost like superheroes and that they can either fly or project themselves into another place or something like that. But in this game called Cosmic Express, apparently they are just lazy creatures that can’t be bothered to walk to short distances. Your goal is to create train tracks and to make the trains transport them to where they need to go in just one swoop.

It may sound like simple instructions on paper, but this game is anything but simple. Each level is actually a puzzle that you need to solve and to be able to do that, you need to lay down the tracks in the limited space that you have so that the train can transport them from one place to another. You cannot lay out routes on top of one another so you’re going to have to be creative on how to create these winding paths without getting trapped.

There are hundreds of levels that you can complete and each one features various types and colors of aliens and places, so things do not get boring. But don’t be fooled by the cutesy appearance of both the aliens and the levels, since they’re pretty difficult to actually play and master. But if you like challenging games, then this should be up your alley.

You can download Cosmic Express from the Google Play Store for $4.99. There are no more in-app purchases or pesky ads to bother you while you go and build your tracks for the lazy aliens.