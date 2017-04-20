If you’re a fan of King of Thieves and Cut the Rope, you’d be happy to know that their developer has a new masterpiece we guarantee you will love. And if you love cats, you will definitely add this new game to you list of time-wasters that involve the feline species. ‘CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars’ is a new action game that brings kitty geekiness for the cat-loving nerd in you.

This new action game is one stylish battle bot constructor that lets you make a war machine that will destroy your enemies in a PvP combat. It’s a bit challenging because you will be collecting different parts from many sources. It’s up to you how you will build a bot that will fight and make you win the World Championship.

Of course, you will have to start from your backyard. You can’t go right away into a deadly battle without some practice. Make sure you win the little catfights first because you can get new parts to add to the ultimate fighting robot you could ever think of.

Show off your skills as a robot engineer. From designing to upgrading and to boosting the battle robot, you will have to prove that you are a master in this game. Just be the feisty cat that you really are and show your speed in fighting and getting all the gadgets, body shapes, and weapons you can find.

Download CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars from the Google Play Store