Looking for hands-on electronics experience? Get that and more with SunFounder Raspberry Pi Robot Kits, available now at Android Community Deals. The PiCar-V is an open source robot learning kit on Raspberry Pi, and this deal even includes your own Raspberry Pi 3 board. Go for a drive through your PC, mobile phone, or tablet – this car works with anything.

SunFounder Raspberry Pi Robot Kits show you how to make a camera equipped robot car using nothing more than a Raspberry Pi micro computer and a few other components. Once built, the car can transmit images in real-time using the included camera and you control the whole thing with your smartphone, tablet, or even your PC.

The kit includes all the hardware you’ll require, the build instructions are easy to follow, and it even comes with pre-written code to get it up and running fast. Build it just for fun, or use it as a springboard for further electronics training.

Get your SunFounder Raspberry Pi Robot Kit for just $149.99 at Android Community Deals.