If you can’t afford to buy one of those luxury cars from Bugatti, at least you can now buy a sort of high-end smartwatch that you can wear while you drive your regular car. The car maker has partnered with watchmaker VIITA to come up with a smartwatch collection called the Bugatti Ceramique Edition One. It comes with a proprietary software instead of Google Wear or any other platform in the market. The collection includes three models named after modern Bugatti car models.

Each of the three smartwatches comes with a 390 x 390 pixel LED touchscreen that supports 16.7 million colors and is topped with scratch-resistant sapphire glass. It has all the functionalities of a typical smartwatch. You get GPS location, activity tracking, health monitoring, notifications, etc. And if you’re driving a car through a track, even if it’s not a Bugatti, you can also automatically track tap times and acceleration.

The three version in the smartwatch collection are named after modern Bugatti models: Pur Sport, Le Noire, and Divo. They all have the same insides but their outward design should be different. All of them will have a Bugatti rubber wrist strap if you’re using it for casual wear and if you want to be a bit more formal, you can switch to a titanium band. They have a unique bezel that’s made from CNC to carve scratch-resistant ceramic. You’ll need a special key to remove the bezel and swap it.

The Bugatti smartwatches have a 445 mAh battery that should last for up to 14 days between charges. It also has 100 meters water resistance at 10ATM. The VIITA-developed software has a clean, minimalistic interface. You can choose to turn on the always-on display and you can choose from 10 watch faces. It can work with both iOS and Android integrations but there’s no Apple Health or Google Health integration. There’s support for Stavia so there’s that.

There’s a Kickstarter now for the Bugatti smartwatches and pledges start at 899 euro or $1,097. They will only be manufacturing 600 devices and each will be put in a presentation box including a Bugatti horsehoe grille and made from vegan leather and sustainable wood. Deliveries of the smartwatches is expected this October 2021.