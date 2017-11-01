Last September, LG launched its G Pad X2 8.0 tablet with T-Mobile but if you were looking for something a little more budget friendly, they now have an entry level of said device. The LG G Pad F2 8.0 is now available on Sprint for just $149.99, which is $50 cheaper than the aforementioned X2 tablet. However, the specs are understandably lower of course. The good news (aside from the price drop) is that you can still connect it to the Plus Pack, although you will have to buy it separately.

The LG G Pad F2 has an 8-inch screen with a 1280 x 800 pixel display and is powered by a MediaTek MT6750 1.5GHz octa-core processor, a slight step down from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 of the G Pad X2. It has 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage which is expandable to 2TB through a microSD card. It has 5MP rear and main cameras but both do not have HDR capabilities.

The aforementioned Plus Pack is still compatible with the LG G Pad F2 8.0. You connect it to the tablet with pogo pins and you get an additional 4,400mAh battery, a USB port, plus 2x2W speakers and a kickstand. It’s a perfect accessory if you’re using the tablet to watch videos through streaming or locally. But it’s not included when you get the tablet so you will have to buy it separately at an additional $79.99.

You can get this budget tablet for $149.99 up front through Sprint. But if you want to pay for it monthly, you can get it at $6.25 per month for the next two years.

