Did you know that hackers, corporations, and even the government use web tracking software to keep tabs on you? Protect your personal information and ensure it stays private with a Lifetime Premium Subscription to Disconnect, 90% off for readers of Android Community. Trackers are used for a whole host of reasons. Corporations, for instance, use them to monitor your web browsing habits so that advertising can be directed to you. That’s why, when you shop online for a particular product — a TV, maybe — you start seeing ads for the latest television models on all the websites you visit.

On the surface, this activity may not seem like a big deal. And, in most cases, it isn’t. The problem, though, is that others with potentially malicious intent may also use trackers to steal your private information which, at best, infringes on your right to privacy and, at worst, threatens your personal security. The good news is that it’s easy to stop them with a subscription to Disconnect.

Disconnect stands in between you and the tracking software used by corporations, hackers, and even the government. It protects your data from being compromised, ensures your right to privacy, and can even improve the performance of your devices. How, you may ask? Trackers use your computer or phone’s bandwidth and system resources in order to function. When you block them, you get more use out of your devices and can actually enjoy a faster overall internet connection.

With a Lifetime Premium Subscription, you’ll be able to protect as many as three devices simultaneously. It works like a VPN, so it also masks your location and identity in addition to blocking trackers. And it works with most popular platforms, including Android & iOS devices as well as Windows and Mac computers.

Get more out of your internet connections and safeguard your privacy with a Lifetime Premium Subscription to Disconnect, offered now for only $49 at Android Community Deals. One year and three year subscriptions also available for $19 and $29.